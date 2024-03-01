Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how Jake Bongiovi ‘saved the ring' during marriage proposal

The son of legendary rocker Bon Jovi proposed to Brown "many meters down" in the ocean during a diving excursion.

By Brendan Brightman

(l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown (with her dog) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The things people will do for love.

Millie Bobby Brown, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," revealed how her fiancée, Jake Bongiovi, asked her to marry him "many meters down" in the ocean.

Brown revealed to Fallon that her and her fiancée have bonded over diving.

"We love diving. We got our diving licenses together," Brown told Fallon.

"One day, we were on vacation and he (Bongiovi) was like, Mill, you got to be awake at 8 a.m. We are going on a dive," Brown continued.

The 20-year-old actress said the two went out to the spot and dived "many meters down," and that's when Bongiovi gave her a shell with a ring inside.

Unable to speak with their oxygen masks on, Bongiovi put the ring on Brown's finger. She then showed off the ring, causing it to fall off and "plummet" toward the ocean floor.

"It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water," Brown said. "Like, so deep the diving instructor was like 'you can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode.' He throws himself, and does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."

"I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball we got it," Brown added.

But the story does not end there. After Bongiovi's heroics, the two swam back to the top of the ocean, where Bongiovi explained that the ring he brought to the deep sea proposal was one he had to buy because Brown's mom would not let him bring her ring down into the ocean.

"My mom was like 'Absolutely not Jake, you're not taking my ring down there. You'll drop it,'" Brown said. "She was right."

Bongiovi gave Brown her mom's ring, which is the one she wears now, when they got back on the boat.

"He was like, 'This is your mom's ring and I got it from your parents.' It was very magical," Brown said.

Earlier this year, Bongiovi wished Brown a happy birthday on Instagram, saying the two had a "big year ahead."

The son of legendary rocker Bon Jovi and Brown announced their engagement in April 2023, and the two are believed to have begun dating back in 2021.

Brown will star in the upcoming Netflix film "Damsel," which is set to be released on the streaming service March 8.

