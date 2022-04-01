Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night &meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," she wrote. "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

In another tweet, Cyrus announced she was pulling out of her set performance at Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which benefits the nonprofit Janie's Fund.

"Unfortunately because of this I'm missing out on Janie's Fund," Miley said, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me &my friend Steven Tyler... Sorry Steven! We'll have to 'Walk This Way' another time."

Cyrus said she was "feeling fine" and assured fans, "don't worry about me!"

Steven's event serves as a celebration that benefits Janie's Fund, a philanthropic effort to help girls who are victims of trauma of abuse and neglect. Chairmen of the event include Jim Carrey, Caitlyn Jenner, Paula Abdul, John Stamos and more.

While Cyrus canceled this performance due to the coronavirus, it was a lightning strike that shut down another performance in Paraguay last month.

Miley was scheduled to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival. However, an intense storm led Miley and her team to undergo an emergency landing after their plane was struck by lightning.

The singer took to Instagram to share that she was safe, but regretfully, not able to make it to the show.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncin. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting [sic]," Miley wrote in a March 23 post. "My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU."

Following the emergency landing, Miley shared a video of herself giving an a cappella performance of "Stay" in dedication to Paraguay.

"I wish I could've STAYed & performed for all of my fans in Paraguay," she wrote. "Please STAY safe. I love you."