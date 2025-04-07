Mike White teases where he wants Season 4 of ‘White Lotus' to take place

Where will the characters of "The White Lotus" check into next?

After an explosive Season 3 finale on April 6, the show's writer, director and creator Mike White teased where the fourth season will be set — or at least, where it won’t be.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular,” he said in an interview at the end of the Season 3 finale.

The first three seasons of the hit drama took place at fictional luxury seaside resorts in real locations: the first season was set in Maui, Hawaii; the second season in Sicily, Italy; and the latest season at an idyllic beach resort in Thailand.

But even if the next season of “White Lotus” unfolds somewhere more inland, it sounds like the show will continue to serve up the same wicked cocktail of privilege, sex and death.

“There’s always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White said with a laugh.

Production for Season 4 will likely begin in 2026, Variety reported in January.

It’s unknown whether any previous cast members will appear in the new season, as a few have done in previous seasons. Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid), Natasha Rothwell (Belina Lindsey) and Jon Gries (Greg Hunt) have all appeared in more than one season.

Fans can expect that the next season’s opening theme music will likely have a different feel. Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, the composer who created the opening songs of all three seasons, recently confirmed to the New York Times that he will not be returning for another season, citing creative differences with White.

This isn't the first time White has teased an upcoming season of “The White Lotus." When Season 2 ended, he hinted at the direction the show would take for Season 3.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he previously shared in an interview that aired at the end of Season 2.

