Mick Jagger, 81, engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 37

Mick Jagger is rolling over a new relationship stone.

The Rolling Stones frontman is engaged to his longtime partner Melanie Hamrick, the retired ballerina confirmed to Paris Match April 9.

In fact, Hamrick told Paris Match that Jagger — who she first met in early 2014 and began dating later that year — has been her fiancé for about "two or three years."

“Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not," she continued. "We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

And while Hamrick, 37, is excited to spend forever with Jagger, 81, she also admitted that their love story was sort of a slow burn. After all, Jagger was still dating the late model L'Wren Scott when they were introduced in Japan, where the Stones and the American Ballet Theatre were both touring at the time.

"We didn't even exchange phone numbers," Hamrick admitted. "At the time, I wasn't in a relationship, but he was.”

Acknowledging that there was "maybe a spark," she added, "But nothing incredible, like, 'Come on, I'll blow your mind and we'll travel the world.'"

Prior to his engagement to Hamrick, Jagger was married to actress Bianca Jagger — with whom he shares daughter Jade, 53 — from 1971 to 1978, and fathered seven children with other past partners: Karis, 54, Elizabeth, 41, James, 39, Georgia May, 33, Gabriel, 27, and Lucas, 25, as well as late daughter Corrina, who was stillborn.

In 2016, two years after the musician's relationship with Hamrick was revealed, the couple welcomed Jagger's eighth kid, a son named Deveraux, now 8.

And throughout their romance, the pair have faced speculation over their 44-year age gap — an aspect of their love story that Hamrick insists she would otherwise not feel the need to address.

“I don’t think about it," she told The Times in September. "Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it."

To block out the noise, Hamrick shared that she has chosen to "put the blinders on."

"Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No," she added. "OK, they can mind their own business.”

