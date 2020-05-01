Michael Jordan Once Turned Down $100 Million for Two-Hour Appearance, says Agent

Michael Jordan may have retired from the NBA, but he can still hold court.

The basketball legend once turned down a two-hour, $100 million appearance, according to his former agent, according to NBC News.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. And all he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one, two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," David Falk said Wednesday morning on WFAN's radio show "Boomer and Gio."

Falk did not provide any details about the deal.

