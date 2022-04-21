Michael Bublé Has a Morning Coffee Ritual to Keep His Grandparents' Memory Alive

Michael Bublé’s morning routine gives a glimpse of how he’s teaching his kids the importance of family.

In a recent interview with TODAY, the “Beautiful Day” singer revealed that his morning coffee doesn’t just give him a boost of caffeine, but also doubles as a way of keeping his grandparents’ memory alive around his children.

“I have a coffee cup with a picture of (my grandpa) and my grandma. Every morning, before I pour the cup, I kiss them both and my kids kiss them both,” Bublé shared.

Bublé’s grandmother, Yolanda Santaga, died in July 2014, when Noah, now 8, wasn't even 1 and before Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, were born. His grandfather, Don Demetrio Santaga, died in December 2018, when Noah was 4 and Elias just 2.

The songwriter openly talks about his close relationship with his grandpa, who he calls his “beautiful friend.” Bublé credits his grandpa for fostering his strong love for the Great American Songbook as well as kickstarting his career as a teenager.

“My grandpa gave me everything. My parents, too, but my grandpa loved me so much. He’s a plumber, he would do free plumbing when I was 15, 16 in the clubs, they’d let me in and sing with the musicians,” Bublé said.

“He was just a classy, beautiful man, there was a lot for me to want to emulate there," he added.

The “I Just Haven’t Met You Yet” musician said that he always wondered what made them “so simpatico, so in step” with one another, but it was when his grandpa was 92 that it clicked: Bublé and his grandpa shared the same outlook on life.

“When he was 92, I asked him how he felt. (He said,) ‘Oh sunshine, I’m still 18.’ And he was right because that’s how I feel, except I’m 14,” Bublé joked.

Bublé says that his family “influences him on everything” in life, and that he feels extremely grateful for the support they've given him, including that of his wife, Luisana Lopilato, who appeared in his new music video for "I'll Never Not Love You" where the couple revealed that they're having a fourth baby.

“My family is everything to me, and when I get too high or too low, they’re always there to keep me even, and I’m really lucky,” the “Higher” singer said. “We’ve gotten through a bunch, and so has the world gone through a whole bunch, and I hope it’s brought me some great sense of context and perspective.

"One thing is for sure, it’s made me really, really grateful.”

