Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow Addresses ‘Vicious Rumors' About Deaths of Three Children

Farrow's statement follows HBO's release of "Allen v. Farrow," a four-part documentary that has renewed interest in her family

Mia Farrow
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mia Farrow took to Twitter on Wednesday to address "vicious rumors" about the deaths of three of her 14 children.

"Few families are perfect, and any family who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless," she wrote. "However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of my three children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Farrow, 76, went on to explain the circumstances she says surrounded the deaths of three of her adopted children: Tam, Lark and Thaddeus.

Entertainment News

box office 29 mins ago

With King Kong, a Little Swagger Returns to the Box Office

Paris Jackson 2 hours ago

Paris Jackson Opens Up on How Childhood With Her Dad Influenced Who She Is Today

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Mia FarrowHBOdocumentaryAllen v. Farrow
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us