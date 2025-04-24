Final wardrobe preparations are being made for fashion's biggest night.

The Met Gala is held each year on the first Monday in May, providing celebrities with the most prestigious of red-carpeted runways – and staircases – to showcase the glamorous work of renowned costume designers.

Last year's “The Garden of Time” dress code brought out glamorous floral gowns worn by Zendaya, Demi Moore, Jessica Biel and others.

But the award for most memorable outfit went to Doja Cat, even if it didn't seem to fit the theme. Her three wardrobe changes got more revealing as the night went on -- from towels while leaving her hotel, to a wet shirt on the red carpet, to a sheer two-piece at the after-party that left little to the imagination.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The extravagant black-tie affair tends to bring out the most unusual of outfits and accessories. It's where Rihanna made a very fashionably late entrance wearing giant white flowers that covered her baby bump, where Jared Leto held a lifelike replica of his own head, and where Katy Perry once showed up as a cheeseburger and another year wore angel wings that were so large she had to arrive in a convertible.

Katy Perry is looking back at her past Met Gala looks, and the singer revealed the one regret she has about wearing an iconic cheeseburger look back in 2019.

Perry also made headlines last year when images of her at the Met Gala in a floral dress circulated on social media. But she wasn't actually there. It was the debut of AI on the Met Gala red carpet.

Many A-listers will be in attendance -- in person -- this year.

It's a night where attendees abide by strict rules, and flashbulbs light the room and money is raised for a related cause.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Met Gala.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

How do you watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala arrivals will be streamed live on Vogue.com and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Live coverage will also be available on E! and Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET with "Live From E!: Met Gala 2025."

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on NBC 4 on TV, on the NBC New York News streaming channel and in our NBC New York app.

When did the Met Gala start?

The first Met Gala was held in December 1948 at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. The event was a midnight dinner that cost $50 to attend, according to TIME.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

Joining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. Basketball star LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

Last year's hosts were Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

What is the Met Gala theme?

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition that is open to the public from May 10 to Oct. 26. It's inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

The Met says the show “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to today through the lens of dandyism.”

The show will be divided into 12 sections, each representing a characteristic that defines “dandy” style: ownership, presence, distinction, disguise, freedom, champion, respectability, jook, heritage, beauty, cool, and cosmopolitanism.

What is the Met Gala dress code?

The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit's focus on suiting and menswear. It's the first Met Gala exhibit in more than 20 years to focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style in menswear over the centuries.

Last year's dress code was "The Garden of Time" -- which was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story that features the beauty and eventual destruction of a garden of flowers.

Zendaya served up not one, but two stunning looks at the 2024 Met Gala. The “Challengers” actress stepped out on Monday at the event for a second time, in a black John Galliano for Givenchy gown from 1996, which is the star’s birth year!

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

The guest list for the invite-only Met Gala is one of the industry's best-kept secrets. So, no, we do not yet know if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be among the 450 invitees in attendance.

How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?

Those invited to the Met Gala can pay $75,000 for one ticket or $350,000 for a table of 10, according to the New York Times. Celebrities, however, typically are not the ones paying their way into one of the grandest parties of the year. They are often invited by brands that purchase the tickets.

What does the Met Gala raise money for?

The Met Gala is a fundraiser benefiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Last year's event raised a record $26 million, according to the Associated Press.

The fashion doesn’t stop on the red carpet on Met Gala Monday as stars slip into an outfit change for all the fun afterparties.