Who is hosting the Met Gala? These celebs will co-chair fashion's biggest night

Fashion's big night requires big-name hosts.

The Met Gala — set for Monday, May 5 — includes hosts who act, sing, play sports and drive a car really, really fast.

This year's exhibit and dress code will focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style in menswear over the centuries, for the first time in more than 20 years. All of the hosts who will co-chair alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour are prominent Black men who have excelled in their respective industries.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

The co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala, along with Wintour, will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. Basketball star LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

Colman Domingo : The 55-year-old actor, who has won a Tony Award and Emmy Award, has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in each of the last two years for his roles in "Rustin" and "Sing Sing."

Lewis Hamilton: The 40-year-old Hamilton is a race car driver who competes in Formula One for Ferrari. He is F1's all-time leader in wins and pole positions and has won a record-tying seven world titles.

A$AP Rocky: A$AP Rocky is a rapper who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. The 36-year-old is in a relationship with Met Gala regular Rihanna, and the couple has two children, RZA and Riot.

Pharrell Williams: Williams is a musician, producer and fashion designer. The 52-year-old has been nominated for 39 Grammy Awards and won 13, including three for Producer of the Year.

LeBron James: James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with more than 42,000 career points in his 22-year career. The 40-year-old has won four MVP awards and four NBA championships. James, of course, will not be in attendance for the Met Gala if his Los Angeles Lakers are still competing in the NBA playoffs.

What does the host of the Met Gala do?

The hosts of the Met Gala help organize the event by playing a role in selecting the theme, assembling the guest list, arranging the menu, promoting the fundraiser and other responsibilities. They're also usually the first to arrive on the red carpet.

What is the Met Gala host committee?

For the first time since 2019 there will also be a host committee, which according to The Met, features figures from the worlds of art, culture, fashion, film, music and sports.

This year's committee includes:

Athletes: Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson Filmmakers: Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Regina King

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Regina King Actors: Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald and Jeremy Pope

Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald and Jeremy Pope Musicians: Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000

Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000 Author: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Artists: Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker

Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker Playwrights: Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Fashion figures: Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan and Olivier Rousteing

“I’m honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met," Usher said. "The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.”

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

How do you watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala arrivals will be streamed live on Vogue.com and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Live coverage will also be available on E! and Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET with "Live From E!: Met Gala 2025."

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on NBC 4 on TV, on the NBC New York News streaming channel and in our NBC New York app.

