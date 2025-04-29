Meghan Markle explains meaning behind her nickname for Prince Harry

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meghan Markle is going back to where her fairytale began.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the reason she uses the nickname "H" to refer to her husband Prince Harry — and the meaning dates all the way back to when they first started dating and "everything was in code."

"I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, and he was keeping it [secret]," Markle recalled during an April 28 appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, "so I think we were just on a letter basis."

From then on, the shortened moniker "just stuck." In fact, Markle — who shared Harry similarly calls her "M"—said that all of their "close friends and family" use their letter nicknames as well.

"I like nicknames a lot," Markle confessed. "I love nicknames."

And matching pet names aren't all that has stuck since the couple tied the knot in 2018 and split from the royal family to lead a more private life two years later.

Markle also gushed that she's still in the "honeymoon stage" with Harry, 40, after seven years of marriage and welcoming two kids, son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Prince Lilibet, 3.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning everyone has butterflies,” Markle explained, “and then we immediately went into the trenches together — right out of the gate, like six months into dating.”

However, now that they've settled down in Montecito, Calif., the 43-year-old feels like they have more time to devote to their relationship.

"When you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way,” Markle continued. “That’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

And the "Suits" alum certainly makes time to enjoy the many positive attributes about her husband. As she noted of Harry, "My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”

Markle added, "He's also a fox, if you haven't noticed."

