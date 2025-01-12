Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle delays premiere of Netflix series amid Los Angeles fires

As wildfires continue to spread throughout Los Angeles, Meghan Markle has decided to delay the premiere of her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

Meghan Markle is focusing on helping those in need amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

While the Duchess of Sussex was set to premiere her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," on Jan. 15, she's decided to push the release date to March 4.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch," she said in a Jan. 12 statement, via People, "as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

In recent days, Markle and husband Prince Harry — who reside in Montecito with their kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family — paid a visit to the Pasadena Convention Center to provide support for those impacted by the fires.

The couple also shared resources on their website, writing, “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more — affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, went on to encourage readers to open their homes as the fires — that have killed at least 24 people — continue to impact residents in the area.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," they wrote. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

Another way to give back, the duo added, is to think about the essentials. "Some families and people have been left with nothing," Harry and Markle noted. "Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials."

Meghan Markle is starting the year by launching a new show! On Jan. 2, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the trailer for her new lifestyle program, “With Love, Meghan” on her newly launched Instagram!
