Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister, Brother-In-Law and Their Child Die in Plane Crash

Megan Hilty's family is honoring their loved ones after a deadly plane crash.

On Sept. 6, the United States Coast Guard confirmed nine passengers had died after a sea plane crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island in Washington.

Three of the passengers onboard included Hilty's sister Lauren Hilty, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel and the couple's child Remy Mickel.

After the Sept. 4 crash, Ross' family members released a statement to KING 5 and confirmed Lauren was pregnant with a baby boy at the time of the crash.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Ross' family also thanked all of the first responders and private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash.

"The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming," the statement continued. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a San Juan tourist destination to Renton Municipal Airport in Washington.

According to officials, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the accident. So far, one deceased individual has been recovered from the water and was transferred to the Island County coroner. That individual has not yet been positively identified.

Hilty has yet to publicly comment on the crash.