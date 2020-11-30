‘Mean Girls' Alum Jonathan Bennett Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

This news is so fetch.

"Mean Girls" alum Jonathan Bennett is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, Bennett's rep confirmed to E! News. The 39-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls" and most recently made history in Hallmark's first film to feature a same-sex couple, "The Christmas House," has been dating Vaughan, a host on "Celebrity Page," since 2017. As for how the proposal unfolded, Vaughan popped the question with an original song.

"We would always hear songs and think, 'Oh that would be our song if just this part or that part were different,'" Bennett explained to People. "So, as a result we didn't have a song that was 'ours.'"

While the actor was away filming "The Christmas House," Vaughan brought his dream song for his future husband to life and surprised the star with it under the guise of taking family Christmas photos. As Vaughan told People, "I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song."

Outside holding a sign, Vaughan set the scene for the milestone moment. "We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you," the sign read. "That's when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time," Bennett told People. "And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried."

Now, what began as a two people meeting for an interview has turned into a lifetime love.

"What we have is really special. It's the thing people make movies about or, I guess in this case, write songs about," the "Cake Wars" host told People. "I think we've both known since the day we met on set at Jaymes's show that we were going to be each other's person. It feels like family being with him. I feel like there's nothing in the world we can't accomplish when we are together."

As fans raise a glass to the future husbands, see more Hollywood stars who are set to wed with E!'s gallery of 2020 engagements here.