Maury Povich reveals secret to 41-year marriage with Connie Chung

It doesn’t require a test to see Maury Povich’s love for his wife Connie Chung.

Now, having been married to the broadcaster and journalist for over four decades, Povich has done some reflecting on why he thinks their marriage works so well.

“If you have a spouse in the same profession,” he said during an April 30 appearance on "Today," “there's a lot more understanding about what's going on. I think that really helps.”

Povich admitted, however, that he and Chung have differing views when it comes to settling disagreements.

“We have different — if we're arguing, if there's a big argument going on, I say, ‘When your head hits the pillow at night, it's over, you start fresh the next day,’” the former "Maury" host explained. “She says she holds grudges.”

It’s Chung, though, who helped guide Povich toward his next creative project: his podcast "On Par with Maury Povich."

Connie Chung dishes on her new memoir "Connie," and reflects on her time starting out as the only woman among a sea of men in the news industry.

“She was on this big book tour and she was talking about me and she says, ‘Well, you've done all this. You've done all that. Nobody knows that. They think that you determined the paternity of every kid in America,’” the 86-year-old explained. “And I said, ‘Well, as long as you know it, that's okay.’ But then I began to think about it: maybe I should let the cat out of the out of the bag.”

And just like that, his podcast was born. It’s a new chapter that Povich is excited to tackle.

“I'm doing this podcast,” he said, “and I feel like a rookie all over again. It's kind of invigorating.”

In the years since the show came off the air in 2022, Povich admitted he sometimes gets sucked into watching the series.

“I'm going past something, and the show comes on, and I have to watch it,” he said. “Because I can't remember whether they were the father.”

It’s a new development, as he admitted he “never used to watch,” as he didn’t like seeing himself on camera.

Not a problem, however, for his spouse. As Povich joked, “Connie does this over and over and over again.”

