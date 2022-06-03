Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Set Up Relief Fund for Uvalde

In an effort to support families affected by last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are rounding up financial aid.

The couple announced the launch of their relief fund through The Just Keep Living Foundation for the families and community affected by the massacre. Both shared details of the fund on their Instagram pages, and on the Just Keep Living Foundation social media pages.

“Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic,” the foundation’s statement of the new effort explained. “While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful. After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community.”

The final part of the statement noted that “the community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX. 100% of your donations to the just keep livin Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund will support grief counseling, costs associated with burial services and other immediate and long-term needs of the community.”

The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School and resulted in the killing of 19 children and two adults, hit home for the “The Gentlemen” actor who grew up in Uvalde. In the wake of the shooting, McConaughey became one of many to call for change.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” said in a written statement shared on his Instagram last week. “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’”

McConaughey, who himself is originally from Uvalde, has visited the town at least twice since the shooting.

Last Friday, the actor paid his respects to members of the community. According to Entertainment Tonight, he returned to the scene with Camila and their three children at his side this past Tuesday.

