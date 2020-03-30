John Krasinski

John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Show Inspires People to Share Uplifting Stories

The YouTube show even featured an interview with a former "The Office" co-star

By Shauna Golden

Governors Awards
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Massachusetts native and actor/director John Krasinski has started a new chapter of his career, as a news anchor on "Some Good News."

Krasinski on Sunday launched "Some Good News," a new YouTube series he created focusing entirely on good news.

In preparation, the star took to Twitter on Wednesday asking people for stories that made them feel good to include in his show.

The star included a slew of positive news in his show, such as people all over the world applauding healthcare workers, a husband singing "Amazing Grace" to his wife through the window of a nursing home and a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time while following social distance guidelines.

The show also featured an interview with Krasinski's former "The Office" co-star, Steve Carrell.

