Marvel stuntman Taraja Ramsess and 3 kids dead after car crash in Atlanta

This story originally appeared on E! Online

Family and friends are mourning the heartbreaking loss of Taraja Ramsess and three of his children.

The stuntman, who worked on movies including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," died along with three of his five kids when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Atlanta on Halloween night, according to local outlet WSB-TV. He was 41.

His two daughters, Sundari, 13, and 8-week-old Fujibo, were killed during the crash. His son Kisasi, 10, who was placed on life support after being rushed to the hospital, also succumbed to his injuries.

Ramsess' mom, Akili, spoke out after the devastating accident to honor her "beautiful, loving, talented" son and shared that two of her granddaughters survived the accident, including 3-year-old Shazia, who remains hospitalized with minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was," Akili wrote in a moving Instagram post Nov. 1. "He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

The photojournalist also reflected on her the memory of her grandkids, adding, "Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers."

After his passing, Ramsess was also remembered by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who reflected on the impact he made while working at her distribution company, ARRAY.

"Regal," she wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring photos of Ramsess on-set, "That's the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one."

DuVernay noted that the tragedy "makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces."

"I remember one day on set, we didn't have enough Black background actors for a key scene," the "Selma" director recalled. "I had to recruit my crew members to be on-camera. Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I'll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you. From there - everyone else said yes too."

That moment, for DuVernay, spoke to the heart of Ramsess' character.

She added, "He was that kind of person. A leader. A light. Taraja. His name is like music. We will continue to sing it. Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on."