Disney and Marvel celebrated what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday yesterday with the announcement that a documentary on Lee's life and work will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." Marvel captioned its tweet alongside a short trailer for the upcoming documentary.

Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

Lee was in many ways Mr. Marvel, as he co-created many of their iconic comic book characters, such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther and so many more.

And although Lee began his work with Marvel in the 1960s, when the company was known for its print comic books, he became a household figure once the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off. Lee was known for his often hilarious cameos in Marvel's movies. Any Marvel fan could recognize his iconic white mustache and glasses instantly.

Lee died back in 2018, at the age of 95.

The Stan Lee documentary will be released on Disney+ on a to be announced date in 2023.