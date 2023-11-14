Marlon Wayans says he will speak about supporting his son’s transition in a new special.

The actor best known for his comedy, including the series “The Wayans Bros.” and the 2004 film “White Chicks,” sat down on Nov. 10 with “The Breakfast Club” to reflect on his work and family. Opening up about his personal life, the 51-year-old spoke about being a father to his son, Kai, who he says was assigned female at birth.

On Nov. 12, Wayans shared a post on his Instagram page featuring a photo of his family.

Kai Wayans — who Wayans shares with former wife Angelica Zachary — can be seen on the actor's left side and was born in 2000. The actor and comedian went on to explain the need for parents to understand their child's transition.

“(I talk about) my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” he explained. “I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need that message, and I know I’m dealing with it.”

During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Wayans shared his plan to satirize his experience of coming to terms with his son’s gender identity in a comedy special temporarily named “Rainbow Child.”

He explained that coming to terms with the transition was “a very painful situation for me. But man, it’s one of the best, funniest hours (of comedy) I probably could ever imagine.”

During his chat, Wayans was even candid about “still working on my pronouns” when it comes to Kai. “They know I love them, they see me try, and they’re like, ‘I’m happy.’”

Above all else, Wayans said that he wants his kids to be “free.”

“I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves,” he continued. “The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself. The more you live your truth, the happier your existence.”

“If they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f--- do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?” he added. “I’m just so proud of them for being them.”

Wayans is also father to 21-year-old son Shawn, whom he shares with Zachary.

In September of last year, Wayans celebrated National Son Day by giving Shawn and Kai a shout-out — but also cracking some jokes.

"Happy #nationalsonday Shawn and Kai. I can’t believe y’all actually smiled like this for class pictures…The f---?! I told you it would come back to haunt y’all a----," he wrote.

