Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Other Celebs React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears' famous peers are voicing their support for the pop star after she shared her never-before-heard perspective on the conservatorship that's come into focus in recent months.

The singer spoke to an open court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her self-described "abusive" conservatorship.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears said. “I deserve to have a life."

"I've been in shock. I am traumatized,'' she continued. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane, and I'm depressed.''

The 39-year-old mother of two further detailed her frustrations with her father, Jamie Spears, and others who control the conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will. She said the treatment she faces is "embarrassing and demoralizing."

At the hearing, an attorney for Jamie Spears made a brief statement.

Since the #FreeBritney movement began in 2019, Britney Spears has never spoken publicly about the 13-year conservatorship, which fans believe has been abused for her father Jamie’s personal gain.

"Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and her sister very much," the attorney said.

Jamie Spears and his team have vehemently denied allegations that he has abused his position, repeatedly stating that he only has his daughter’s best interests at heart.

As more details emerged Wednesday, celebrities like Mariah Carey expressed love and support for the singer. To see what they had to say, continue scrolling below.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body." said singer Justin Timberlake, via Twitter.

"We love you Britney!!! Stay strong" said singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, who added in three heart emojis, via Twitter.

"Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today" said singer Halsey, via Twitter.

"All of them need to go to jail!!!!! My girl was finally able to speak up against her conservatorship after they tried to make her fear damaging her “image” just to keep her quiet! How cruel to do that to someone that has only known performing their whole life. Then to contort the very thing she loved by making her do it on YOUR time. Money is the great root of all evil! But the light will always win, I’m so happy that Britney was able to tell the truth today and I’m ready to raise hell! FREEEEEE BRITNEYYYYY And to add, she is VERY strong and brave. To hear her speak the way she did even after all of this I’m just so glad. They could not break her!!! That’s a testimony," wrote "Hustlers" actor KeKe Palmer, on Instagram.

"free. britney. immediately." wrote make-up artist Manny MUA, via Twitter.

"Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney" said "Charmed" actress Rose McGowan, via Twitter.

"#FreeBritney !!! My heart BROKE hearing what she said in court today." said television personality and one-time "Bachelorette" lead Kaitlyn Bristowe, on Instagram.

"Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans" said singer-songwriter and actress Brandy, via Twitter.

"We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears" said singer-songwriter Tinashe, via Twitter.

"How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail." wrote columnist and television personality Meghan McCain, via Twitter.

"No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better" said model Khloé Kardashian, via Twitter.