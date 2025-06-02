Marc Maron ending ‘WTF' podcast this fall after groundbreaking 16-year run

One of the world's most influential podcasts is coming to an end.

After 16 years, the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast will record its final episodes this fall.

Maron, a comedian and actor, launched the show in September of 2009 when the concept of a podcast was completely unknown within the industry. "WTF" — and podcasting in general — has exploded in popularity ever since.

"Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run," Maron said on the episode released Monday starring fellow comedian John Mulaney. "Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time. 'WTF' is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall."

Most episodes have been recorded in Maron's Los Angeles home garage — which he has nicknamed "the cat ranch." That includes his famous sit-down with then-President Barack Obama on June 22, 2015.

According to Deadline, the series has had 1.1 billion downloads, listens and impressions since its launch with 1,645 free episodes and more than 300 bonus episodes for premium subscribers.

Other guests who have joined the podcast include Robin Williams (2010), Lorne Michaels (2015), Paul McCartney (2018), Mandy Moore (2019) and Peter Dinklage (2022) — to name a few.

There's no confirmed date set for the series finale, aside from Maron saying it would be "sometime in the fall."