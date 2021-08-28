Manifest Fans, Rejoice! Netflix Just Renewed the Show for a Fourth and Final Season

"Manifest" is still taking one last flight!

The beloved television series, which originally aired on NBC before it was canceled after three seasons, has both fans and cast members soaring after Netflix announced it was reviving the show. According to the streaming service, 'Manifest' will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season."

Making the announcement all the more special? Netflix shared the exciting news on Saturday, Aug. 28--a date that marks the unofficial holiday for "Manifest" fans as the premise centers on Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," creator Jeff Rake said in a statement. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

Rake explained that he's overjoyed about being able to "reward the fans with the ending they deserve."

"On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans," he concluded. "You did this."

The show's creator wasn't the only one to speak out about the revival. Many stars of the series expressed their excitement on social media.

Josh Dallas raved over the news, writing on Twitter, "It's all connected." #manifest continues on @netflix!! #manifesters you did this. You have my heart forever. Now, sit back and brace yourselves for whats to come. The story continues!"

"AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans!" Holly Taylor added. "It's all you. Such exciting news."

Garrett Wareing shared, "It's official y'all... you saved @NBCManifest... to have seen y'all come together like this has been an incredible thing to witness and I'm so excited to see where Season 4 leads."

Netflix revealed in a press release that "Manifest"'s fourth and final season will be comprised of 20 episodes. At this time, it's unknown when the series will officially hit the streaming service. However, one thing is clear: Fans will have time to catch up or rewatch from the very beginning before the last season premieres.

