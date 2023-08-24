Man detained outside of Drew Barrymore's home days after NYC stage encounter

Police briefly took into custody a man near Drew Barrymore's Southampton home, just two days after he rushed the stage during her New York City event.

Southampton Town PIO Lt. Todd Spencer confirmed to E! News that a man identified as Chad Michael Busto was near Barrymore's residence on Aug. 23 — but not directly on the property — when police approached him. Spencer said the man was detained but not arrested.

He added than an investigation is currently ongoing.

E! News has reached out to Barrymore's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The incident comes after a man loudly interrupted Barrymore's talk with Reneé Rapp at The 92nd Street Y.

In footage captured from the Aug. 21 event and shared on social media, the man — who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto — can be heard yelling Barrymore's name before nearing the stage, prompting her to reply, "Oh my god, yes, hi!"

Photos: Drew Barrymore Through the Years

Journalist McKenzie Morrell, who witnessed the interaction, told E! News on Aug. 22 that audience members initially believed the exchange was part of a skit given Barrymore's friendly greeting. However, she noted that the event took a frightening turn when the man claimed that "Drew knew him, emphasizing that he needs to see her at some point while he's in NYC."

However, those around the talk show host quickly intervened.

"Almost instantaneously," she recalled, "security guards swarmed him while Reneé ushered Drew off stage within seconds of the ordeal."

The audience was left "pretty distraught," Morrell said, because they "weren't sure what had happened and what this man's intentions were."

Barrymore and Rapp eventually returned to the stage within minutes of his removal, according to Morrell. The duo carried on with their conversation despite the "aggressive interruption."

"People were definitely shaken up," she added, "but both ladies made the night memorable for all the right reasons."