‘Magnum, P.I.' Actor Roger Mosley Dies at 83

Character actor Roger Mosley, who appeared in a slew of television shows and films in the 1970s, '80s and '90s but was best known for his regular appearances on "Magnum, P.I.,'' died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter announced.

"Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,'' Ch-a Mosley posted on Facebook.

"He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.''

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No cause of death was given.

Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C.'' Calvin on "Magnum, P.I.,'' which was a smash hit for CBS from 1980-88. He came out of retirement to play Booky, T.C.'s barber, on a "Magnum'' reboot episode in 2019.

Mosley was born in LA and attended Jordan High School.

In addition to "Magnum, P.I.,'' he appeared on "Night Court,'' "Kung Fu,'' "Starsky and Hutch,'' "Kojak,'' "The Rockford Files,'' "Baretta'' and Sanford and Son,'' among other shows.

On the big screen, his film roles included 1974's "McQ'' with John Wayne, 1977's "Semi-Tough'' with Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson, 1990's "Heart Condition'' with Denzel Washington and Bob Hoskins, and 1994's "Pentathlon'' with Dolph Lundgren.

He also portrayed Sonny Liston in the 1977 Muhammad Ali biopic, "The Greatest.''