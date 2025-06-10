Macklemore's Seattle house is burglarized, nanny hit with bear spray

Rapper Macklemore’s Seattle home was robbed over the weekend by masked men who attacked the nanny with bear spray, police said.

Seattle police were dispatched to the home at 12:48 a.m. Saturday after a call from a woman who identified herself as a nanny and said two men had broken in. She told police she was able to get out of the home but that three children were still inside.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A police report redacted the name of the owner of the home, but said it belonged to a “high-profile individual.” The address listed in the report appeared to match that on Macklemore’s voting record, the Seattle Times reported. A part of the report also left the surname "Davis" — the same last name as Macklemore's wife.

It’s not clear if the artist, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, was home at the time. He had performances in Ireland on June 4 and 5.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The nanny told police the break-in happened after she had put the kids to bed on the second floor. She said was on the main floor when she saw "two men entering a patio door."

The men were wearing masks, black clothing, vests that appeared to be tactical and gloves and were carrying cans of bear mace, she told police.

A taller man ordered a shorter one to "spray her" and he did so, according to a police report. Then he tried to help clean it off her face, the nanny told police, adding, "she believed she saw his eyes and thought he was fearful."

The nanny said the taller man yelled, “Where are the jewels?” according to the police report.

The woman directed them to the home's primary bedroom, where they raked through drawers, cabinets and the closet, police said. The nanny told police "they took numerous watches, jewelry items, and shoes that they put into bags," according to the police report.

She was ordered to keep her hands up and face toward a mirror, police said. At one point the shorter man threw her to the ground and put a boot on her ankle, then on the back of her neck and took her phone, she told police.

The nanny started to scream and was pinned against a wall, with the shorter one holding her mouth shut, the police report said. She tried to kick the shorter one in the groin but was unable to see so she bit onto his hand hard, causing him to let go. The nanny then ran out of the home and knocked on numerous neighbors' doors before someone opened the door and let her call police, the report said.

The men were gone by the time police searched the home and removed the children, officials said. Family arrived and took the children to a nearby residence.

A passerby told a responding officer that they had seen a man wearing all black running westbound through the yards north of the home.

NBC News has reached out to Macklemore's reps for comment.

Macklemore is married to Tricia Davis and they share three young children.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: