Man Who Supplied Fatal Drugs to Rapper Mac Miller Sentenced to Prison

His final album, "Swimming,'' was released on Warner Records just a month before his death.

By City News Service

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

 A former resident of West Hollywood was sentenced Monday to 131 months behind bars for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose four years ago.

Ryan Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Two others were also charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is pending.

On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to the third defendant, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Reavis admitted knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. Shortly after Reavis handed over the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit allegedly supplied the pills to Malcolm McCormick -- who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller -- two days before the 26-year-old rapper suffered a fatal overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, federal prosecutors said.

Miller began rapping at 14 and built a large following before signing with the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. Miller released five studio albums and a series of mix tapes during his career. His final album, "Swimming,'' was released on Warner Records just a month before his death.

