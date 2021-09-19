Saturday Night Live

Lorne Michaels Teases ‘Saturday Night Live' Cast for Season 47

Tthere will be some additions to the cast, and the TV legend said they'll be announced this week

By Alyssa Ray

Lorne Michaels Emmy Awards Saturday Night Live
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Your "Saturday Night Live" favorites may just be back for season 47.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, producer Lorne Michaels addressed the many questions surrounding the upcoming season while in the press room at the 2021 Emmys. Although Michaels had just won an Emmy for "SNL"'s 46th season, many were eager for updates on the new season. Why? Well, there's been lots of speculation surrounding the cast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We're, of course, referring to the season 46 finale, which seemingly indicated that Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson may leave the hit show. Since then, the stars have stayed coy about their casting status.

Thankfully, Michaels has since put our minds at ease, noting at the awards show, "I'm not going to tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting... but I don'tthink anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have."

More 'Saturday Night Live' Coverage

Norm Macdonald Sep 14

Norm Macdonald, Comedian and Former ‘SNL' Cast Member, Dies at 61

2021 emmy awards 4 hours ago

2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Go Behind-the-Scenes of the 2021 Emmys With Your Favorite Stars

However, there will be some additions to the cast, as the TV legend announced, "And there's some new cast, and they'll be announced this week."

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Michaels seemingly teased that Jason Sudeikis will be back in, what sounds like, a hosting role. "He'll be coming back soon to 'SNL,'" he said in the press room. "So I'm very happy about that as well."

Of course, this wasn't the only season 47 tease at the Emmys, as Strong and Thompson both gave updates on the red carpet. The "Kenan" actor told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh yeah, I'll be there."

As for Strong? "It's still... we're still figuring it out," she also admitted to ET. "What does that mean? I know. Well, it means I'm thinking it will probably happen."

While we wait for more "SNL" updates, check out our Emmys coverage here.

he former Saturday Night Live comedian died after a private 9-year battle with cancer.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night LiveEmmysLorne Michaels
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us