Lori Harvey's Mom Marjorie Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Looks like Marjorie Harvey has Lori Harvey's back.

On June 6, the 57-year-old fashionista, who is married to Steve Harvey, shared a cryptic video message from actress Jennifer Lewis on her Instagram Stories, two days after news surfaced that her daughter Lori had split from Michael B. Jordan after more than a year of dating.

"You sit in s--t too long, it stops smelling," Jennifer said in the six-second clip. "So come the f--k outta there."

While it's not confirmed what she was referring to, Marjorie's repost comes just days after news broke that Lori and Michael—who began dating in November 2020—had called it quits. People first reported the news on June 4 and quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken" and "still love each other."

However, being heartbroken didn't stop the "Creed" actor from stepping out in public. The following day, he was spotted with rapper Cordae for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif.

An eyewitness told E! News exclusively, "MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight."

Though Lori deleted all traces of Michael from her social media, she seemed unbothered as she shared sexy new selfies on her Instagram Stories on June 6. The photos showed her rocking a cream-colored crop top and a long leopard print skirt while celebrating a friend's baby shower.

Steve also showed support for his stepdaughter by sharing a meme on his Twitter account, reading, "Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn't happen."

The "Family Feud" host also confirmed Lori's breakup with the "Black Panther" actor on his morning radio show June 6, saying that he was "team Lori 1,000 percent."

Steve went on to note that their split has been amicable. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."