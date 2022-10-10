Longtime Pals George Clooney, Julia Roberts on What It's Like to Have to Kiss on Set

Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts revealed the most "ridiculous" part of filming their newest rom-com, "Ticket to Paradise."

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked Clooney and Roberts if it was awkward to kiss "your dear, dear friend," noting the duo's friendship that has spanned over two decades.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is when my wife and kids come by to visit," Clooney said with a smile.

"I mean it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts added. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like — 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"

"It’s really bad," Clooney continued. "'What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'"

The pair later revealed Clooney's kids weren't around for the filming of the kissing scene. "No, they weren't around," Clooney said with a laugh.

"Ticket to Paradise" follows a divorced couple who travels to Bali to try to stop their daughter's upcoming wedding with a man she just met. Roberts and Clooney have starred in six films together since 2001's "Ocean Eleven," and their chemistry is obvious both on and off screen.

Roberts admitted the kiss was funny to film after Kotb asked if they laughed during the kiss.

"It’s kinda ridiculous," Roberts said. "It is like kissing your best friend."

"Well, thanks for that," Clooney interjected. "You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive?'"

"Wait," Roberts said while laughing. "Then you go, 'Wait, my best friend is George Clooney.'"

Clooney and Roberts also opened up about becoming parents later in life. Clooney is father to five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney, and Roberts shares children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry with her husband, Daniel Moder.

"The truth is ... no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience," Roberts said of their children. "I met Danny when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them."

Hoda also asked if the duo will work together on another film in the future.

"No way. It’s not going to happen. I’ve learned my lesson," Clooney said, laughing.

"Meanwhile, he’s put me in his contract," Roberts said. "He can’t live without me on screen."

"She’s also the best available, you know, really," Clooney cheekily said.

Roberts responded with an expletive, to which Clooney shouted, "I’m such a what? This is a morning show!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: