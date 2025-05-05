Live updates: Met Gala ready for celebrity ‘red' carpet arrivals, fashion

What to Know The 2025 Met Gala will take place on Monday with arrivals scheduled between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the dress code is "Tailored for You"

Co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. NBA star LeBron James was named an honorary chair, but will not attend due to an injury

The Met Gala is a fundraiser benefiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute

The list of attendees is a closely-held secret, as is the performer who will sing inside the event

Fashion's biggest night is set to get underway with the star-studded arrivals on the famed steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive invitations in town and this year will be no different.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition which opens to the public May 10 and runs through Oct. 26. It's inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

NBC New York has team coverage from The Mark Hotel, where the celebrities are getting ready, to Fifth Avenue as the celebrities arrive for the walk on the "red carpet." Follow along for live updates.