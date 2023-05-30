Lisa Rinna Reveals ‘Horrible' Death Threats Led to Her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit

Lisa Rinna has no regrets about giving up her diamond.

In fact, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared new details about the backlash that led to her decision to exit the Bravo series earlier this year.

"The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," the 59-year-old told The Evening Standard's ES Magazine. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought, 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

Much of RHOBH's season 12 drama centered around Rinna's bitter feud with Kathy Hilton following Hilton's meltdown in Aspen in which she bad-mouthed all of her co-stars, including sister Kyle Richards.

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing," Rinna added of the fallout. "I didn't want to live like that. I don't think that's healthy."

After a shockingly contentious reunion, Rinna announced in January she was walking away after eight seasons. The "Days of our Lives" actress even revealed the decision was an easy one after she received a vision from her late mother Lois, who died in 2021 at the age of 93.

"She came to me," Rinna shared. "It's so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, 'That's so weird.' I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, 'It's time for you to go.' I told a psychic and she said, 'Oh yeah, she's come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it's time for you to go.'"

With reality TV in her rearview mirror, Rinna is now focusing on returning to her acting roots.

"I have two acting gigs coming, which is really exciting," she shared, noting they are in both television and film. "Acting is where I began, so my love is always there. When you take time off, people start to only see you one way, so this is a dream come true."

In a full-circle moment, Rinna revealed her first day of filming is June 7 — her mom's birthday.

"She's been such a guardian angel throughout this whole process," she said. "So to start the job on her birthday is lovely."

