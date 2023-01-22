The late Lisa Marie Presley is a grandmother, her son-in-law revealed at her funeral.

At the singer's star-studded memorial service at Graceland Jan. 22, her eldest daughter Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen read to the crowd a letter his wife wrote to her late mom. "Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life," it said. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

A rep for Keough confirmed to E! News that the "Terminal List" actress, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, and her husband have welcomed a daughter. No further details about the child of the couple, who wed in 2015, were provided.

Keough's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley was titled "A Letter to My Mama." Smith-Peterson read, "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I remember you."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He continued reading, "I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby and I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you would cuddle me and when I'd come into your bed at night, and the way you smelled. I remember you taking me for ice cream after school in Florida. I remember you singing me and my brother lullabies at night and how you would lay with us until we fell asleep."

Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles after suffering a reported cardiac arrest at her home, was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. Their graves are located near Elvis'.

In addition to Keough and her granddaughter, Lisa Marie is also survived by her younger daughters, twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, 14, as well as her brother, Navarone Garcia, and their mother, Priscilla Presley. The 77-year-old, now a great-grandmother, also spoke at the memorial, reading a note penned by one of her granddaughters, who she did not name.

"I have no idea how to put my mother into words," she read, "Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"