Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Bader Shammas: See Her Ring

Lindsay Lohan and boyfriend Bader Shammas are taking the next step in their relationship

By Jess Cohen

James Gourley/Getty Images

This is so fetch: Lindsay Lohan is engaged!

The "Mean Girls" actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram early Sunday, Nov. 28. "My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned the post, which features pictures of the couple and her gorgeous diamond ring. "@bader.shammas #love [ring emoji]."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lohan and Shammas, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, have kept their relationship very private over the last two years. And although not much is known about the star's fiancé, his LinkedIn profile does offer some insight. According to his page, Shammas, who resides in Dubai, is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse. He previously attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering and later attended the University of Tampa, where he studied finance.

As for Lohan, 35, she's set to make a major acting comeback in a Netflix holiday movie, the streaming platform announced in May.

Entertainment News

Josephine Baker 7 hours ago

Josephine Baker, 1st Black Woman Honored in French Pantheon

BTS 20 hours ago

K-Pop's BTS Set for First Concert Since 2019 Tonight at LA Stadium

2021 Celebrity Engagements

According to Netflix, the "Parent Trap" alum will play a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Lohan, who will star alongside "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet in the Netflix film, gave her fans a first look at the movie earlier this month.

"Back at work and couldn't be happier!" she captioned the Nov. 14 Instagram post. "Action!"

As fellow star Miley Cyrus commented, "You're doing great sweetie."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Lindsay LohanMEAN GIRLSCelebrity EngagementsEngagementsBader Shammas
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us