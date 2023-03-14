Lindsay Lohan Announces She Is Pregnant: ‘We Are Blessed and Excited'

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

“We are blessed and excited!” she captioned a photo of a onesie with the words “coming soon” on her Instagram page on March 14.

TODAY has reached out to the actor's reps for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Lohan, 36, revealed last July that she and Bader Shammas had gotten married, after getting engaged in November 2021. Shammas and Lohan reside in Dubai.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” the “Mean Girls” star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two smiling.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple made their debut on the red carpet last November at the premiere of her Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas.”

Lohan said Shammas popped the question to her while she was making the film and that they had tied the knot last April.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix) Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York City.

“It’s great. He’s a great man and I found my partner. And you never know if that’s going to happen in life,” she said last November on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“He proposed to me on the set of ‘Falling for Christmas’ — not on the set but off set while we were filming,” she added. “And I had to not tell anyone ‘cause I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding it in that I was engaged and I’m getting engaged in the movie and I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

