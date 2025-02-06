Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals her final text to him

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Cassidy is sharing her last conversation with her late boyfriend.

Four months after Liam Payne fatally fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina, the influencer — who had dated the One Direction alum since 2022—revealed their final text exchange, which occurred after she left him in South America to go back to Florida.

Cassidy — who had been in Argentina with Payne for two weeks before she departed the country — returned home without him to care for their rescue dog, Nala. And while she was there, she had taken it upon herself to put up all the couple's Halloween decorations.

Excited to show him the final results, the 25-year-old told The Sun in an interview published Feb. 5 that she had written in her message, "I can't wait for you to get home and see the house."

And Cassidy provided further insight into the pair's final moments. In addition to her text, the TikToker shared the last photo she took of Payne: a snap of him on horseback during a trail ride they took together toward the end of their South America vacation. Describing the pic, Kate said, "He looks so happy."

Three days after Cassidy's flight back to Florida, Payne died from falling off the third-floor balcony of the Argentina hotel room where he was staying. He was 31.

While officials have determined Payne's cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries with internal and external hemorrhaging, an investigation into his passing has since been launched due to a toxicology report that showed drugs were in the singer's system at the time.

As for Cassidy, she is still grieving the untimely tragedy.

"It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here," she shared. "I'm trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much."

She added, "I think about Liam every second of every day."