Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed in LA County Coroner's Report

Actor Leslie Jordan died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

The cardiac dysfunction Jordan suffered was due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The 67-year-old actor was involved in a car crash during his death in Hollywood in October of last year, but the autopsy report listed his cause of death as natural.

“Autopsy showed a well-nourished man without evidence of life­ threatening trauma,” the report read. A toxicology report was negative for ethanol, marijuana, common illicit drugs and commonly abused prescription drugs like fentanyl and opiates.

Arteriosclerosis happens when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become thick and stiff, which can restrict blood flow to organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The coroner’s report listed “moderate to severe” cardiovascular disease caused by plaque build-up. It listed 80% stenosis (narrowing) of the anterior descending artery, 50% stenosis of the left circumflex artery, and 20% stenosis of the right coronary artery.

Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool Kids" and the film "The Help" among others, became something of an even more notable star during the pandemic with his musings on social media that became memes.

One day after Leslie Jordan’s shocking death, tributes are pouring in at the scene of the crash in Hollywood and several celebrities including Dolly Parton have sent their condolences to the late star.