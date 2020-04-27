Lea Michele

Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zandy Reich

By Mike Vulpo

Lea Michele (L) and Zandy Reich
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lea Michele is about to be a mom.

A source confirms to E! News that the actress and singer is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with People who first reported the news. 

The happy news comes after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, Calif. And while the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, they are still in the newlywed phase.

"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source previously shared with E! News. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."

