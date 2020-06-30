Larry David's ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' Returning for Season 11 on HBO

You haven't seen the last of Larry David yet.

HBO announced "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will return for season 11. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," Amy Gravitt, vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "Larry is already brainstorming ideas, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

After a six-year hiatus, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returned with new episodes in 2017. The 10th season followed in 2020.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David said in a statement.

David, the creator of the series, stars as a fictionalized version of himself. Since 2001, the show has produced 100 episodes to date. Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson are longtime cast members on the loosely scripted series.

Executive producers on season 11 include David, Garlin Jeff Schaffer, Gavin Polone, along with co-executive producer Laura Streicher and consulting producer Jon Hayman.

Season 10 wrapped in March 2020 and featured David opening up a spite store to get back at a coffee shop he felt had wronged him. Guest stars in that season included Jon Hamm, Jane Krakowski, Richard Kind, Sean Penn, Mila Kunis, Laverne Cox, Chris Martin, Timothy Olyphant, Megyn Price and Sasha Alexander.

No premiere date for season 11 was given. Get the latest rundown of what's been canceled and renewed below.

All 10 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" are available to stream on HBO.