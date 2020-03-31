Larry David Coronavirus PSA: Stay Home, Watch TV and Stop ‘Hurting Old People Like Me’

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David appeared in a public service announcement Tuesday that urged California residents to take advantage of the opportunity to stay home and binge television amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

David, 72, was featured in a short clip from the California governor’s office that urged people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing. The state has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom since March 19.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I’ll never see you.”



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don't know what you're doing, you’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good,” David said. “You’re hurting old people like me.”

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has advised that Americans slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home, leaving only for essential needs and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet when out. The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases amid the global pandemic, with more than 185,000 positive tests and 3,768 deaths as of Tuesday.

