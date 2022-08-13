Anne Heche

LAPD Ends Investigation Into Anne Heche Car Crash

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

Anne Heche 20 hours ago

Anne Heche's Son Says He Is ‘Left With a Deep, Wordless Sadness'

Anne Heche Aug 11

Anne Heche Is Brain Dead After Fiery Crash Into Home, Spokesperson Says

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the department announced Friday. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Anne Hechecar crashInvestigationLAPD
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us