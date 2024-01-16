Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, No Doubt to headline Coachella 2024

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat make up the newest class of Coachella headliners for the 2024 festival, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion.

Organizers announced the list of performers on Tuesday. Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends — April 12 to April 14, and April 19 to April 21.

Other notable performers include Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko, Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp and more, according to a Coachella press release.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Presale registration for passes begins on Friday at 11 a.m. PT. Presale does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.

Organizers recommend looking to Weekend Two for the best chance at securing passes.

YouTube will continue as the livestream partner for both Coachella weekends. Content will be streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel.



The full list of performers can be seen here.