Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Focuses on Sobriety

The band was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing its name in 2020

By The Associated Press

Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady A
Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

The Grammy-winning country trio Lady A has announced that its upcoming tour is being postponed to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.

“Right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together,” the band's statement said.

The band is composed of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood and was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing their name in 2020.

