Kylie Kelce details story behind appearance at Milan Fashion Week

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real, as always.

After all, she gave fans a look into her unexpected trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

"We are starting a new series here called 'Places Kylie Has No Business Being,'" the 31-year-old began on TikTok Feb. 26. "There was a lot of speculation about how I ended up at Milan Fashion Week and I'm going to tell you right now."

Kylie, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, revealed that she was her friend Elana's plus-one to the event.

"Although I am not an aesthetic, fashionable girlie, she is and she guides me," she continued. "We've been talking about this trip for over a year now and she finally got me there."

Kylie first attended the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 Feb. 21, where she channeled her inner fashion girlie and donned a grey velvet suit and a sheer white button-up with a chic band collar.

"It was absolutely phenomenal," she reflected. "The show itself was stunning. The collection was beautiful and it was such a cool experience to sit front row and see these pieces stroll by."

The next day, Kylie was even invited into the showroom, where Alberta went through the entire collection. And she continued her adventure by attending the Moschino show Feb. 22.

"This show was so fun," she noted. "There was so much color and really intriguing takes on classic pieces."

But Milan Fashion Week wasn't the only milestone Kylie celebrated recently.

Jason and Kylie honored their daughter Bennett's first birthday, and the mom of three couldn't help but share a loving message about her special day.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 25. "She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing."

Kylie—who also shares Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, with Jason—added, "Wish us luck… She's getting faster everyday."

