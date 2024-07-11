Celebrity News

Kris Jenner undergoes surgery after ovary tumor diagnosis

Kris Jenner was advised by her doctors to get a hysterectomy after a tumor was discovered on one of her ovaries.

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

Kris Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kris Jenner has hit an unexpected detour in her health journey.

Shortly after sharing plans to remove her ovaries due to a tumor on one of the organs, the reality star also decided to remove her uterus as to "not give anything a chance to grow anywhere."

"I'm gonna have a hysterectomy," Jenner confided in friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick on the July 11 episode of "The Kardashians." "It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call."

According to the 68-year-old, her doctor advised that having both her ovaries and uterus removed would be "the best thing" for her health moving forward.

"They found something, we're here to fix it," continued Jenner, who is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. "I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life."

Though Jenner told her friends that she was "fine" with the whole procedure, she admitted in a confessional to feeling "very sad" that one chapter of her life was coming to a close.

"I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family," she explained. "It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process."

Still, Jenner knows she can lean on her friends and family. In a teaser for "The Kardashians" July 18 episode, the momager was seen recovering at home as Khloe and Scott Disick paid her a visit.

"I'm done with my surgery," she told the cameras, "and I feel great!"

"The Kardashians" is back with more family bombshells.
