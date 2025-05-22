Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian discuss sending kids to school being ‘so dated'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing her thoughts on the school system, including why she thinks it is “so dated.”

The oldest Kardashian sister recently appeared as a guest on Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, which streams on X. During their wide-ranging conversation, Kardashian asked her sister to reveal her least favorite memory involving the two of them.

Kardashian Barker explained why she wasn’t a fan of the “era” where Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian would “gang up on” her. The mom of four said she became “sensitive” at the time and also started therapy, which led to her “challenging” the status quo and how their family functioned.

She then shared that rejecting norms extended to other areas of her life, like motherhood.

“I feel like I love to just go against the grain,” she said. “I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is.”

The 46-year-old reality television star continued, “It’s not (just) about our family. Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f— go to school, really? So dated.”

Her younger sister chimed in to agree. “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person. So, don’t even get me going,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian Barker shares three children — Mason Dash Disick, 15, Penelope Scotland Disick, 12, and Reign Aston Disick, 10 — with ex Scott Disick and 1-year-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

She said her kids send her videos dissecting the education system that feature “really successful people” who never send their children to school.

“Then I’m like, OK, what’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it,” Kardashian Barker said.

Her unique parenting style impacts how she cares for her children, as well.

“I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids, versus giving Tylenol or Ibuprofen,” she added. “I just, like, want to do that.”

Kardashian Barker has discussed uncommon aspects of her parenting style in the past.

In 2022, she revealed during an interview with WSJ Magazine that Mason, then 12, did not eat french fries for an entire year.

“Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son (Mason) and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,’” she said at the time.

Kardashian Barker explained that while she enjoyed potato chips, Lunchables and more foods during her childhood, she decided to limit what her children eat.

“When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey,” she told the publication. “He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’”

She also previously said, according to People, that she only feeds her children meals that do not contain gluten or dairy.

