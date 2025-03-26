Kim Kardashian will testify at Paris trial in $10M robbery case

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian is ready to serve justice.

Nearly 10 years after the SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, E! News has learned that she will take the stand at the $10 million trial in May.

The 44-year-old was robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry — including a $4 million ring from Kardashian’s then-husband Kanye West — on Oct. 3, 2016, when five masked men broke into her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris.

A lengthy investigation subsequently took place, with more 17 people being thought to be connected to the crime, including the brother of a limo driver Kardashian had used while in Paris — at which time Kardashian also gave verbal testimony to Paris authorities in 2017. The case was finally ordered to trial, with 12 people charged, in 2021, per TMZ.

Following the robbery, Kardashian — who had been gagged, tied up with cables and tape and placed in her room’s bathtub during the incident — detailed just how traumatic it was for her.

“For a good year, I almost lost myself,” she reflected of the robbery on "The Alec Baldwin Show" in 2018. “I was never depressed, but I wasn't motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

But the business mogul — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 with West — also shared that she was “grateful” for the life-changing incident.

“Even though it was horrific and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself,” Kardashian explained. “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, 'Oh, I'm worth so much.’ That needed to change in me.”

A year later, Kardashian — whose kids North and Saint were just 3 years and 10 months old at the time — admitted that she truly thought she was going to die amid the robbery.

“You're just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they're gonna shoot you and kill you," she recalled on "True Hollywood Story" in 2019. “Just thinking, you know, you're about to die.”