Kim Kardashian Says She's ‘Doing So Great' During First Public Event Since Becoming Legally Single

Just one day after a Los Angeles judge granted Kim Kardashian's request to restore her marital status to single, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star stepped out for the grand opening of Revolve's Social Club.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Kardashian made a surprise appearance when arriving alone to the celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 3, marking her first public event as a legally single woman.

The witness said that, when asked how she was, Kardashian responded, "I'm doing so great!"

Wearing a full black leather moto look from Balenciaga, the reality star certainly dressed to impress as she explored the three-story space that serves as a private showroom, event space and personal shopping venue, which officially opens to the public on Friday, March 4.

"Kim looked stunning and was so sweet to everyone," the insider tells E! News. "Kim was smiling the entire time. She appeared relaxed and happy to be there."

During the event, she was seen chatting with co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente and chief brand officer Raissa Gerona at the bar, which naturally served sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. Kardashian previously visited Revolve Social Club back in 2016.

Kardashian's appearance comes as she tries to move forward with her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. His lawyer told E! News on March 2 that he is now "focusing his entire attention to their children" after the hearing. His attorney Samantha Spector added, "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural."

After originally filing in February 2021, the SKIMS mogul is hoping to move proceedings along while also maintaining a co-parenting relationship with the rapper.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian stated in court documents obtained by E! News. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage."

The couple, who shares kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4 and Psalm West, 2, went public with their relationship in 2012. They would exchange vows and become husband and wife in 2014 before ending their marriage six years later.

Kanye West says he is taking "accountability" for now-deleted social media posts he shared over the last few days that some may see as "harassing" his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday saying that he is working on his communication as well as saying that he is, "still learning in real time." Pete and Kim have been dating since late last year.

As divorce proceedings continue, sources close to Kardashian say she is focused on being the best mom to her four children while also maintaining her professional commitments, including an upcoming Hulu series with the family.

"It's not about the marriage anymore," a source previously shared with E! News. "She'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Earlier in the day on March 3, Kardashian was seen subtly supporting boyfriend Pete Davidson on Twitter after Ye drew criticism over his music video "Eazy," which alluded to Pete being kidnapped.

Kardashian liked a tweet from James Gunn that read, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."