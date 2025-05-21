Kim Kardashian graduates law school after 6 years

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Kim Kardashian is done keeping up with her studies.

After all, "The Kardashians" star announced May 21 that she has graduated from law school after six years of legal training.

And to mark her academic milestone, she threw a small commencement ceremony with family and friends — including sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, as well as pal Van Jones — complete with place settings made from her old study notes.

"All of you guys have been on this journey with me," Kardashian began in her speech, which was shared on Instagram Stories. "It did start with Van and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up."

The 44-year-old explained she was "dumbfounded" by the state of the legal system at the time, so she started looking into criminal justice reform. That led to her enrolling in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm and taking the "baby bar" exam — which signifies the completion of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law classes — three times before passing it in 2021.

She also took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, according to multiple outlets, a crucial step in becoming a licensed lawyer.

According to Kardashian's legal mentor, who also spoke at her graduation, the SKIMS mogul studied "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years."

"That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study," she noted. "That's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

Needless to say, Kardashian's loved ones have been moved by her determination to follow in her late dad Robert Kardashian's footsteps into a career in law.

"This was years and years in the making," Khloe Kardashian gushed in her own Instagram Story video. "This was just such a cool accomplishment and I'm so proud. This was really inspiring and motivating."

The Good American co-founder added, "So happy for her."

However, Kardashian's legal journey isn't over quite yet. In order to become a practicing attorney, she'll still need to pass the California Bar Exam, which is given every year in February and July, per the State Bar of California.

