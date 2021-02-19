Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After Six Years of Marriage

Kim Kardashian's next chapter starts now.

The E! reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The development comes after a source revealed their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider shared with E! News. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kimye, who went public with their relationship in April 2012 and married in May 2014, share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kim, 40, held off on officially submitting divorce documents out of concern for their little ones. "She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the source explained to E! News.

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," added the source. "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out.

Over the past few months, Kim and Kanye's now-separate lives began to take shape as the hip-hop star stayed at his Wyoming ranch permanently while she continued living in Los Angeles.

"She is doing her thing and he is doing his," a source shared with E! News in December. "She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

At the center of their relationship, however, remained the children. As the insider put it, "They are still a family and they come together for the kids."

And as Kim celebrated a milestone birthday this past October, Kanye was there to make his love known. The Grammy winner orchestrated the creation of a hologram of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, to wish her a happy 40th.

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," she gushed on social media at the time, "A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

Kim and Kanye exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Florence just over six years ago.

