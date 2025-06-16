Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian’s bestie reached a big milestone.

"The Kardashians" star marked her and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West’s 12th birthday on June 15 with a sweet batch of throwbacks. Kardashian, 44, tapped into her Blackberry files for the photo carousel dedicated to her daughter, sharing a host of pics of West as a newborn, snuggled up to he as a toddler and showing off her style in a mini fur coat as she played the piano.

Kardashian — who also shares kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with Kanye West — rounded out the photo set with a picture of her hands bearing gold rings that spell out North West’s name. Alongside the trip down memory lane, Kardashians shared her daughter’s reaction to all the images.

“My little baby North turns 12 years old today,” the SKIMS founder captioned the Instagram post. “We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”

West also got a special birthday shoutout from her grandmother (known affectionately as "Lovey") Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, talented, and wildly creative granddaughter North West!!! From the moment you were born, you’ve marched to the beat of your own drum… fearless and with such a love for life,” Kris wrote on Instagram. “You have the most incredible spirit, a brilliant mind, and an imagination that amazes me.”

“Whether you’re singing, dancing, performing on stage, painting a masterpiece, you do everything with so much energy and with passion and purpose,” she continued. “Watching you grow into the confident, kind, and amazing young girl you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Never stop being YOU. I’m so very proud of you Northie and I love you more than words can express!!”

Kardashian recently gushed about the latest milestone she has reached in her relationship with West, which changed after her divorce from Kanye West — who is now married to Bianca Censori — in 2022.

"North is obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends," Kardashian told sister Kourtney Kardashian on the Feb. 27 episode of "The Kardashians." "Like, 'Mom, I love you. You’re the best mom, I love you so much.'"

Kardashian recalled the change coming after a year of West being “mad at me,” noting it was a direct result of the end of her marriage.

"I think it was all the divorce," Kardashian said of West's behavior. "It's insane, the turnaround."

